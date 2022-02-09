Babar retains top spot, Fakhar sneaks in top 10 as ICC releases latest ODI rankings
DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to retain the top place while Fakhar Zaman broke into the top 10 of ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings.
Azam is holding to position with 873 points followed by former Indian captain Virat Kohli who has secured 828 points.
Pakistan’s left-hand batsman Fakhar Zaman improved its ranking to secure ninth position in the latest ranking for ODI batsmen. English cricketer Joe Root is at the tenth spot.
🔹 Babar Azam still at the top— ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2022
🔹 Rohit Sharma closes in on Virat Kohli
🔹 Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root sneak into the top 10
Here’s how things stand after the latest update to the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batters 📈
More details 👉 https://t.co/gkPWgLbUCq pic.twitter.com/JOgc1SpQKm
Oman's Jatinder Singh, who made a hundred in the first match of the UAE series, part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to break into top 100 of the batting rankings.
Jatinder is the second-highest run-scorer in the League 2 tournament with 594 runs in 23 matches.
There was no movement in the top 10 of the bowling rankings, but Jason Holder, following his half-century in the first ODI against India, went up four places in the all-rounder rankings to get into the top 20.
