More than dozen opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ supporting PM Imran, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has the support of around 14 to 15 lawmakers of the opposition, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Monday.

He made the revelations while talking to the media, adding that the opposition members are secretly supporting the premier.

His statement comes days after the government managed to get the ‘controversial’ State Bank of Pakistan Amendment bill through the Senate where opposition claimed to have the majority. The amendment bill was part of the government’s efforts to review the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan programme amid unstable forex reserves.

Responding to a question, he said that approaching the IMF was the need of the house and not the choice.

The interior minister said that terrorism was on the rise in Balochistan, adding that the country would fight terrorism perpetrated by the BLA and TTP together.