More than dozen opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ supporting PM Imran, says Sheikh Rasheed
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has the support of around 14 to 15 lawmakers of the opposition, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Monday.
He made the revelations while talking to the media, adding that the opposition members are secretly supporting the premier.
His statement comes days after the government managed to get the ‘controversial’ State Bank of Pakistan Amendment bill through the Senate where opposition claimed to have the majority. The amendment bill was part of the government’s efforts to review the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan programme amid unstable forex reserves.
Responding to a question, he said that approaching the IMF was the need of the house and not the choice.
The interior minister said that terrorism was on the rise in Balochistan, adding that the country would fight terrorism perpetrated by the BLA and TTP together.
Senate passes SBP Amendment Bill amid ruckus by ... 02:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Friday passed the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 amid an outcry from the ...
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- More than dozen opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ supporting PM ...05:08 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
- Yousuf Raza Gilani steps down as Senate Opposition leader04:29 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
- 'Chakkar' - Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan film’s teaser out now03:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021