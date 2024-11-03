Lahore Schools for primary students close for one week amid record toxic smog

LAHORE — Authorities in Punjab capital Lahore announced a week-long holiday for primary school students. The closure, effective from November 4 to November 9, aims to protect young children from the dangers posed by the alarming levels of air pollution.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took decision as officials assessed the ongoing smog crisis that has left Lahore as the most polluted city in the world, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring over 1000. The situation has raised serious health concerns, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children.

While primary schools will remain closed during this period, the fate of other educational institutions will be determined in the next meeting, as authorities continue to monitor air quality levels closely.

Parents and educators welcomed the decision, acknowledging the urgent need to safeguard the health of children amid this environmental crisis. Further updates regarding school operations will be communicated as the situation evolves.

Residents are urged to remain indoors and take precautions to mitigate health risks associated with the extreme pollution levels.

Green Lockdown

Earlier this week, the government declared “green lockdown” in smog hotspots across Lahore to combat severe air pollution, restricting activities at barbecue joints, motorcycle-rickshaws, and marriage halls. Measures include a ban on construction near smog hotspots, limits on generators, and prohibiting open barbecues after 8 p.m. The government also plans to create a “green ring” of trees to reduce emissions. However, air quality experts have criticized these efforts as inadequate and ineffective in significantly improving pollution levels.

Lahore AQI crosses 1000

Lahore’s air pollution spiked dramatically, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) briefly exceeding 1,000, despite a “green lockdown.” IQAir recorded an AQI of 1,067, which is 80 times higher than World Health Organization (WHO) standards, and PM2.5 levels peaked at 610.