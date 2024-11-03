Lahore Schools for primary students close for one week amid record toxic smog

LAHORE — Authorities in Punjab capital Lahore announced a week-long holiday for primary school students. The closure, effective from November 4 to November 9, aims to protect young children from the dangers posed by the alarming levels of air pollution.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took decision as officials assessed the ongoing smog crisis that has left Lahore as the most polluted city in the world, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring over 1000. The situation has raised serious health concerns, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children.
While primary schools will remain closed during this period, the fate of other educational institutions will be determined in the next meeting, as authorities continue to monitor air quality levels closely.
Parents and educators welcomed the decision, acknowledging the urgent need to safeguard the health of children amid this environmental crisis. Further updates regarding school operations will be communicated as the situation evolves.
Residents are urged to remain indoors and take precautions to mitigate health risks associated with the extreme pollution levels.
Green Lockdown
Lahore AQI crosses 1000
Lahore’s air pollution spiked dramatically, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) briefly exceeding 1,000, despite a “green lockdown.” IQAir recorded an AQI of 1,067, which is 80 times higher than World Health Organization (WHO) standards, and PM2.5 levels peaked at 610.
Lahore schools to get three-day weekend as toxic smog chokes Punjab