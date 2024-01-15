Man joins daughter's wedding in Dubai prison

DUBAI – A young Arab woman tied the knot within a prison in Dubai, with her incarcerated father present beside her. Seeking permission from the Dubai Police to have her father partake in her special day, the bride's wish was not only granted, but the police force also presented them with a unique wedding gift.
Upon receiving the marriage proposal, the woman promptly contacted the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments in Dubai, emphasizing the significance of her father's presence at the wedding.
Brigadier Marwan Jalfar, the director of the department, explained that they assessed the financial and emotional circumstances surrounding the father's involvement in the wedding preparations, recognizing his role as the family's primary provider.
To officiate the marriage ceremony, the department invited Sheikh Ahmed Al Shihi, an Islamic marriage official. This initiative is part of a series of efforts aimed at caring for the families of inmates.
In a similar endeavor last September, a woman was reunited with her incarcerated father on his birthday after six years of separation, facilitated by the police due to her expressed desire to meet him despite his imprisonment over financial issues.
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
