Man joins daughter's wedding in Dubai prison

03:43 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
DUBAI – A young Arab woman tied the knot within a prison in Dubai, with her incarcerated father present beside her. Seeking permission from the Dubai Police to have her father partake in her special day, the bride's wish was not only granted, but the police force also presented them with a unique wedding gift.

Upon receiving the marriage proposal, the woman promptly contacted the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments in Dubai, emphasizing the significance of her father's presence at the wedding.

Brigadier Marwan Jalfar, the director of the department, explained that they assessed the financial and emotional circumstances surrounding the father's involvement in the wedding preparations, recognizing his role as the family's primary provider.

To officiate the marriage ceremony, the department invited Sheikh Ahmed Al Shihi, an Islamic marriage official. This initiative is part of a series of efforts aimed at caring for the families of inmates. 

In a similar endeavor last September, a woman was reunited with her incarcerated father on his birthday after six years of separation, facilitated by the police due to her expressed desire to meet him despite his imprisonment over financial issues.

