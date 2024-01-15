Arisha Razi’s wedding festivities kick off with colourful Dholki event

Born into the spotlight, Arisha Razi Khan captivated hearts from a young age, following in the footsteps of her sister Sara as a celebrated child star. Her early television appearances endeared her to Pakistani audiences, not only for her youthful charm but also for her undeniable talent. As she blossomed into adulthood, she became a leading actress and influential social media figure.

In 2022, Arisha marked a momentous occasion with her wedding to Abdullah Farrukh. Initial secrecy surrounding the nikah only fueled the public's excitement, and when pictures finally surfaced, they went viral. Her Instagram chronicles the journey, from preparation glimpses to a heartfelt caption hinting at her "Dulha" and a new chapter beginning.

This joyful anticipation culminated in a recent, intimate Dholki event hosted by the Razi family in Karachi. Sharing precious moments in her stories, Arisha captured infectious energy and celebration under the playful tagline "Arisha got Dulha!"

Here's a look at all the stories: