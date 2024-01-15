< DO NOT MODIFY -->

Search

Lifestyle

Arisha Razi’s wedding festivities kick off with colourful Dholki event

Maheen Khawaja
04:31 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
Arisha Razi’s wedding festivities kick off with colourful Dholki event
Source: Instagram

Born into the spotlight, Arisha Razi Khan captivated hearts from a young age, following in the footsteps of her sister Sara as a celebrated child star. Her early television appearances endeared her to Pakistani audiences, not only for her youthful charm but also for her undeniable talent. As she blossomed into adulthood, she became a leading actress and influential social media figure.

In 2022, Arisha marked a momentous occasion with her wedding to Abdullah Farrukh. Initial secrecy surrounding the nikah only fueled the public's excitement, and when pictures finally surfaced, they went viral. Her Instagram chronicles the journey, from preparation glimpses to a heartfelt caption hinting at her "Dulha" and a new chapter beginning.

This joyful anticipation culminated in a recent, intimate Dholki event hosted by the Razi family in Karachi. Sharing precious moments in her stories, Arisha captured infectious energy and celebration under the playful tagline "Arisha got Dulha!"

Here's a look at all the stories:

Arisha Razi's wedding preparations in full swing

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

02:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

WATCH: Nauman Ijaz and family brings dance floor to life at wedding

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

05:43 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Inside Aiman And Minal Khan’s brother Maaz Khan’s colourful Dholki

07:46 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Zaviyar Naumaan sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves at ...

08:58 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Arisha Razi's wedding preparations in full swing

11:31 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mahira Khan gets scrutinized by netizens over sultry dress ...

Lifestyle

09:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi steals the show in black saree

11:32 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat's latest film — Here's all you need to know!

08:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’: Sarah Khan and Bilal Abbas Khan to star ...

03:40 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Veteran actor Shaukat Zaidi passes away at 72

10:20 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Pakistani artist Shiraz Uppal introduces AI-generated female singer, ...

09:14 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

What happened to Momina Mustehsan's Instagram handle?

Advertisement

Latest

04:55 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded reception

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th January, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9  282.15 
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 January 2024

On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: