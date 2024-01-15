Indian actress Radhika Apte gets 'trapped' in aerobridge

Indian actress Radhika Apte found herself in an unexpected airport ordeal, and she didn't shy away from sharing the chaotic experience with her followers.

Taking to Instagram on a Saturday, Radhika posted a video and images detailing her predicament, as she and her fellow flight passengers were confined inside the aerobridge due to a delayed flight and uncooperative airport security.

In the shared video, a frustrated crowd was seen behind a locked glass door, engaging with the security staff. Apte, along with her team, was captured sitting on the airport floor, while other passengers stood nearby, depicting the inconvenience caused by the unexpected delay.

Narrating the ordeal, she expressed her exasperation, stating, "I had to post this! Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. But the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and locked it! The passengers with small babies and elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has absolutely no clue!"

She went on to share the frustration of not receiving clear communication from the airline staff. "Their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive, so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escape briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay (smiley emoji) now I’m locked inside (grinning face with big eyes emoji) and they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12 pm (smiling face with hearts emoji) all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!"

On a professional front, Apte recently appeared in a cameo role in the film "Merry Christmas," directed by Sriram Raghavan. She also has the revenge thriller series "Akka" in the pipeline, alongside Keethy Suresh, a production of YRF Entertainment directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty.