Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded reception

Web Desk
04:55 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded reception
Source: Instagram

The splendid wedding odyssey of Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood luminary Aamir Khan, and the celebrated celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, reached its grand zenith with a lavish reception held in Mumbai last night, as reported by Indian media. Following their official union in a private ceremony on January 3 in Mumbai, the couple extended their jubilant celebrations with a series of opulent events in Udaipur, Rajasthan, spanning from January 7 to 10.

The star-studded reception, highlighted by Indian Express, witnessed the glittering presence of Bollywood's elite, including power couples Neeta and Mukesh Ambani, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Gauri Khan, along with other distinguished guests who bestowed their blessings upon the newlyweds.

A noteworthy moment that stole the spotlight was the heartwarming camaraderie shared between Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan, putting to rest longstanding speculations about any existing tensions between these iconic actors.

They tied the knot on January 3 with an intimate registration ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a series of extravagant celebrations in Udaipur. The festivities encompassed traditional ceremonies like mehendi, sangeet, a distinctive football match, a pyjama party, a welcoming dinner, and even a workout session, offering a glimpse into the diverse interests of the couple.

The Mumbai reception, an intimate family affair, captured poignant moments shared between the couple and their families. A heartwarming family photograph featured Aamir, Reena Dutta, Junaid and Azad Khan, Nikhat and Mansoor Khan, and Imran Khan, alongside Nupur's family, encapsulating the spirit of familial joy.

A day before the grand reception, Aamir hosted a special luncheon for the media, where he eloquently expressed his emotions about his daughter Ira's wedding. He poetically compared his feelings to the melody of a shehnai, an instrument played at weddings, encapsulating a fusion of happiness and sadness. 



Powered By: