Ertugrul actress Gulsim Ali expresses grief over Ghotki train crash

The unfortunate Ghotki train crash has left the entire nation mourning as the devastating accident cost many precious lives.

As celebrities from the entertainment vicinity stepped to grieve the gut-wrenching incident, Turkish beauty Gulsim Ali expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the Ghotki train crash.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Gulsim aka Aslihan Hatun from historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul penned a heartfelt note.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear that a passenger train accident at Ghotki, Pakistan. May Allah have mercy upon those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.”

“I extend to brotherly people of Pakistan my heartfelt condolences” followed by Pakistan and Turkish flags.

Over 50 passengers were killed and more than 100 injured when two trains collided near Ghotki in the wee hours on Monday.

The Ghotki train accident took place when a welding joint of the track broke, causing the two trains to collide.

The accident took place when the welding joint of the up track's right side broke, causing 12 coaches of the Millat Express to crash onto a down track.