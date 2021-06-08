Pakistani stars mourn Farhad Humayun's untimely demise
Pakistan is currently mourning the tragic passing of ace musician Farhad Humayun. The news was announced on his old band, Overload's official Facebook page.

"The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art."

"He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today.", the post concluded.

Spreading like wildfire, celebrities began reacting to the loss as they remembered Farhad's warmth and energetic persona. Many artists took to social media and shared their memories of Farhad. including Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, HSY, and others.

With Overload, Humayun achieved not only great fame but also a loyal fan following. His tragic passing has sent shockwaves and a sad realisation to his admirers.

