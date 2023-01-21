Search

Shan Masood and Nische Khan kick off wedding festivities (PICS & VIDEOS)

09:32 AM | 21 Jan, 2023
Shan Masood and Nische Khan kick off wedding festivities (PICS & VIDEOS)


PESHAWAR – Finally the wait has come to an end as Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood and Nische Khan’s big day has arrived, and the lovebirds will be tying the knot today.

Weeks after the digital invitation card for Pakistani cricketer has also surfaced online, Shan and Nische are set to get hitched in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Pressing start on their wedding festivities, a clip of the duo went viral in which the couple can be seen exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony.

Shan kept it single with traditional, white, kurta shalwar and waistcoat, while the bride-to-be Nische looked every bit glowing, donning a Chrysler-toned dress with red flowers and minimal jewelry to complete a perfect winter wedding look.

Meanwhile, Shan and Nische have shared anything on their personal social media handles, with clips and snaps of the event surfacing on social media fan pages.

A digital invitation card for the 33-year-old has also surfaced online. Shan weds Nische, reads the wedding card, revealing the Walima date. It also confirmed that Walima is going to be held in Peshawar.

Shan Masood gets candid about his love life

The left-handed batter, who was recently named as vice-captain of the country’s ODI team for the New Zealand series, was betrothed to Nische Khan.

Shedding light on his relationship with his bride-to-be, the 33-year-old admitted to being in a relationship with Khan, who is from Peshawar. He called Nische his best friend and said these days are an ‘exciting time of his life.’

Recalling his first interaction with his fiancé, Shan said he first met Nishce in Lahore and commended positive changes in his life after being in a relationship.

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood set to tie the knot with Nische Khan on Jan 21

The composed cricketer said it’s a pleasure for him to choose his life partner from a different background, which translates a multicultural diversity. He mentioned that at the age of 33 he realized that other things, especially relationships, hold paramount importance in life.

