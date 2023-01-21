No intentions to carry out military operations inside Afghanistan, clarifies FM Bilawal Bhutto

DAVOS – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday shoots down reports of carrying out surgical strikes in Afghanistan, clarifying that Islamabad has no such intentions of carrying out a military operation in the neighboring country.

In his recent interview with a foreign news outlet on the sidelines of the WEF summit in Davos, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan has no such intentions to launch a cross-border military operation in war-torn country, weeks after Kabul strongly responded to the comments of the Interior Minister.

Citing rationale for his statement, the Bhutto scion said the region witnessed a long war, and we do not advocate further military intervention. He mentioned that the ties between the two sides have not been smooth under the new regime in Kabul, saying Pakistan witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks in recent times.

FM made these remarks as Afghanistan reacted to the recent statement of Rana Sanaullah about targeting sanctuaries of TTP in the war-torn nation.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said no one will be allowed to conduct an attack in Afghanistan, maintaining Kabul wanted good relations with Islamabad and urged Pakistani officials to speak with caution on the issue.

No talks with any terror groups

Pakistani Foreign Minister, who is on a week-long visit to Switzerland, said that the current Pakistani government will not hold any talks with terror groups who do not deny Constitution.

He however stressed working with the Afghan interim government. Pakistan and Afghanistan are both victims of terrorism, the minister said, adding that working together is the key to end the menace of terrorism.

Lamenting former prime minister Imran Khan’s policy for ‘appeasing TTP’, FM said the incumbent civil and military leaders will not negotiate with terrorist groups. He accused PTI chief of being ‘sympathetic’ to militants.