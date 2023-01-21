Search

20-K Cup 2023: Cricket Center, City Gymkhana, Ludhiana Club record wins 

Web Desk 10:51 AM | 21 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – Cricket Center Club, City Gymkhana Cricket Club and Ludhiana Gymkhana Club recorded contrasting wins in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here at various venues on Friday.  

Superb all-round performance of Bilal Asif (37 runs & 2-17) helped Cricket Center Club defeat Shinning Club by 3 wickets in the 37th match of the tournament. Shinning Club, batting first, scored 131-9 in 20 overs. Umar Dar and Ali Raza hammered 36 runs each while Zain Bin Farooq hit 20 runs. Bilal Asif and M Waheed bagged 2 wickets each.  

Cricket Center replied strongly and chased the target in 18.3 overs, losing 7 wickets. Bilal Asif slammed 37 runs while Ali Zafar hit 28 and Tariq Nawaz 20. Usman Ali took 2 wickets and Hammad Ali and Ali Hamza got one wicket each.  

All-rounder Jahangir Mirza (33 runs & 2-14) steered City Gymkhana to a thrashing 72-run triumph over Prince Club in the 38th match of the tournament. City Gymkhana, batting first, posted a huge total of 180-8 in 20 overs with Jahangir Mirza smashing superb 33 runs while Rana Arslan and Waseem Akram contributed with 25 and 21 runs respectively. Zeerak Ghazi and Ammar Tariq grabbed 2 wickets each.  

Prince Club failed to chase the target and could score 108-8 in 20 overs. Only Shoaib Arshad (24) and Shams ud Din (28) batted sensibly. Jahangir Mirza claimed 2-14 while Rana Arslan and Usama Tariq got one wicket each.  

Fahad Munir (39 runs) batted Ludhiana Gymkhana to a convincing 6-wicket victory over Shah Faisal Club in a low-scoring 39th match of the tournament. Shah Faisal, batting first, could score 94 runs in 20 overs. Ali Manzoor cracked unbeaten 32 runs while Muhammad Ilyas hit 32. Imran Ali, Tanveer Aslam and Kashif Siddique took one wicket each. 

Ludhiana Gymkhana comfortably chased the target in 10.4 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Fahad Munir thrashed tremendous 39 runs while M Waqas scored 26 runs and Asim Ali Nasir unbeaten 22. Subhan Malik bagged 2 wickets for 10 runs. The only match of Saturday (January 21, 2023) will be played between Pindi Gymkhana and Pak Lions.

Sports

