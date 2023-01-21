20-K Cup 2023: Cricket Center, City Gymkhana, Ludhiana Club record wins 

LAHORE – Cricket Center Club, City Gymkhana Cricket Club and Ludhiana Gymkhana Club recorded contrasting wins in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament here at various venues on Friday.
Superb all-round performance of Bilal Asif (37 runs & 2-17) helped Cricket Center Club defeat Shinning Club by 3 wickets in the 37th match of the tournament. Shinning Club, batting first, scored 131-9 in 20 overs. Umar Dar and Ali Raza hammered 36 runs each while Zain Bin Farooq hit 20 runs. Bilal Asif and M Waheed bagged 2 wickets each.
Cricket Center replied strongly and chased the target in 18.3 overs, losing 7 wickets. Bilal Asif slammed 37 runs while Ali Zafar hit 28 and Tariq Nawaz 20. Usman Ali took 2 wickets and Hammad Ali and Ali Hamza got one wicket each.
All-rounder Jahangir Mirza (33 runs & 2-14) steered City Gymkhana to a thrashing 72-run triumph over Prince Club in the 38th match of the tournament. City Gymkhana, batting first, posted a huge total of 180-8 in 20 overs with Jahangir Mirza smashing superb 33 runs while Rana Arslan and Waseem Akram contributed with 25 and 21 runs respectively. Zeerak Ghazi and Ammar Tariq grabbed 2 wickets each.
Prince Club failed to chase the target and could score 108-8 in 20 overs. Only Shoaib Arshad (24) and Shams ud Din (28) batted sensibly. Jahangir Mirza claimed 2-14 while Rana Arslan and Usama Tariq got one wicket each.
Fahad Munir (39 runs) batted Ludhiana Gymkhana to a convincing 6-wicket victory over Shah Faisal Club in a low-scoring 39th match of the tournament. Shah Faisal, batting first, could score 94 runs in 20 overs. Ali Manzoor cracked unbeaten 32 runs while Muhammad Ilyas hit 32. Imran Ali, Tanveer Aslam and Kashif Siddique took one wicket each.
Ludhiana Gymkhana comfortably chased the target in 10.4 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Fahad Munir thrashed tremendous 39 runs while M Waqas scored 26 runs and Asim Ali Nasir unbeaten 22. Subhan Malik bagged 2 wickets for 10 runs. The only match of Saturday (January 21, 2023) will be played between Pindi Gymkhana and Pak Lions.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
