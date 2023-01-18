Bilawal Bhutto criticises Imran Khan's approach towards TTP

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed Pakistan's determination to work with Afghan government to address terrorism and other challenges in the region.

During an interview with Al Jazeera, Bilawal blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government for creating problems for Pakistan through its policy of "appeasement" towards the outlawed Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Bilawal assured that the incumbent government has put an end to the PTI's approach.

In the National Security Meeting (NSC) with top political and military leadership, Bilawal said, the government decided that it would "not tolerate" terrorist groups in Pakistan and violators of the law.

Pakistan witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism incidents, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, during the past couple of months after the TTP announced to end ceasefire with Pakistan.

The foreign minister said Pakistan believes in peaceful neighbourhood. He thanked the world leaders for standing in solidarity with Pakistan in this testing time.

The foreign minister also expressed gratitude to the friendly countries that announced their support for the flood affected people of Pakistan in the recently held Geneva donors' conference.

He said fifty percent of the required funds for the rehabilitation of the flood affected people were announced during the conference.