Have no links with new establishment, says Imran Khan

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that that his party has no relationship with the new military establishment.

Talking to BBC Urdu, the former prime minister said that the general elections would take place in April 2023, denying links with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The PTI chairman accused Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of ending corruption cases worth 1,100 billion of the ruling elite.

The former premier said that the government would now be forced to hold general elections this April.

Lashing out at the incumbent government for the economic crisis in the country, Imran Khan said that Pakistan's economic conditions were never like this, stressing free and transparent election are the only solution to these crises.

"The current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has come into power through horse-trading," claimed the PTI chairman.

