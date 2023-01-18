Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur performs Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom’ in UAE

The song Tu Jhoom by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Laal, which was originally released on Coke Studio in February 2022, continues to be a popular classic that evokes emotions whenever it is played.

This time around, the soulful masterpiece has roped in the famous Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur who crooned the song at her recent UAE concert.

Performing Tu Jhoom live, the Sufi singer took the stage at the City of Gold with the veteran singer Rekha Bhardwaj earlier this week, when Kaur fulfilled the wish of attendees by singing the iconic song by the powerhouse performers.

The video has been originally published by a Lahore-based influencer Sobia Saleem aka green-eyed girl on the photo and video-sharing application.

Harshdeep Kaur is a highly accomplished artist in the Indian film industry, known for her distinctive voice. She has previously lent her vocals to songs such as "Ik Pal" and "Behka Na" in the romantic comedy film "Parey Hut Love".

The song "Tu Jhoom" which was the debut collaboration of Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen in Coke Studio season 14, was a huge hit upon release last year. It received millions of views on YouTube and many positive reactions. It was one of the top songs of the show and remained at the top of the music charts for several weeks.