KL Rahul's house gets decorated ahead of wedding with Athiya Shetty

Web Desk 04:08 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
KL Rahul's house gets decorated ahead of wedding with Athiya Shetty
Source: Athiya Shetty (Instagram)

Another Bollywood wedding is on the cards as Indian actress Athiya Shetty and sports star KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot this month.

Storming the internet, the Indian cricketer shared a video of his home in Pali Hill, Bandra, being decorated with fancy hanging lights that gave a hint that the two families are all prepping up for the big day.

Reportedly, Athiya and Rahul will be getting married between January 21 and 23. The duo will be tying the knot at Suniel’s farmhouse located in Khandala which is also being decorated, reports. However, the two families are silent over the matter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KL Rahul FC ???? (@rahulkl)

Reports in Indian media also claim that this is Suniel Shetty’s home and the decorations are for another wedding. Meanwhile, the security guard is claiming that the decorations are for a wedding that is going to be held on the 13th floor while Suniel lives on the 9h floor of the building.

According to IndiaToday, Athiya and KL Rahul became friends in 2019 through a common friend. The two immediately became closer. Even though Athiya made her relationship on Instagram official by posting pictures with Rahul the duo has neither confirmed not denied their romance.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot in December

