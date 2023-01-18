Search

Pakistan

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Iran

05:40 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Iran
Source: ISPR

RAWAPINDI – Four Pakistani security personnel were martyred after terrorist launched an attack from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Pangur district of Balochistan, military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement said: “Today, in a terrorist activity from across Pakistan-Iran border in Chukab sector, district Panjgur, Balochistan, four security forces personnel have embraced martyrdom”.

It added that the terrorists used Iranian soil to “target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border”.

Iran has been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side, the ISPR statement said.

Pakistani forces kill four terrorists during Balochistan operation

Pakistan

Pakistani FM Bilawal slams PTI government’s ‘wrong approach’ toward TTP

10:28 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Pakistani forces kill four terrorists during Balochistan operation

09:12 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Pakistani PM extends olive branch to India, calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue

10:32 AM | 17 Jan, 2023

ECP suspends 271 Pakistani parliamentarians for not filing assets statements

09:14 AM | 17 Jan, 2023

PTI lawmaker Abida Raja escapes unhurt in Murree gun attack

12:24 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto embarks on Davos’s trip today to attend WEF summit

10:22 AM | 16 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ODI rankings: Babar Azam retains top spot, Mohammad Nawaz takes giant ...

06:00 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 18, 2023

07:46 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: