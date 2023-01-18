Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Iran

RAWAPINDI – Four Pakistani security personnel were martyred after terrorist launched an attack from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Pangur district of Balochistan, military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement said: “Today, in a terrorist activity from across Pakistan-Iran border in Chukab sector, district Panjgur, Balochistan, four security forces personnel have embraced martyrdom”.

It added that the terrorists used Iranian soil to “target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border”.

Iran has been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side, the ISPR statement said.