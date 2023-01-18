Pakistani forces kill four terrorists during Balochistan operation

RAWALPINDI – At least four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by Pakistan’s security forces in the general area of Balochistan’s Hoshab and Tilsar, the military’s media affairs wing said late Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted operation in Hoshab and Tilsar area of country’s southwestern region to clear a hideout of terrorists

As security forces arrived at terrorists' location, the militants opened fire onto the security forces.

ISPR said, during the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, four militants were gunned down while large cache of home-made explosive material was recovered from their possession.

Forces reached the area through special helicopters while the objective of the operation was to eliminate the hideouts of the terrorists, which was completed.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Army thwarted major terror attacks as two suicide bombers among 11 terrorists were killed in the northwestern region neighbouring Afghanistan.

After calling off the ceasefire, TTP and other splinter groups of militants have escalated attacks on forces. The group even threatened to attack top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who discussed action against the TTP at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).