Governor signs summary to dissolve KP Assembly on CM’s advice

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has dissolved the provincial legislature on the advice of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a bid to force early elections.
On Tuesday night, KP Chief Minister sent a summary, advising Governor to dissolve the provincial assembly under PTI’s larger gambit to pave the way for the next general elections.
The summary signed by the governor of the country's northwestern region cited "I, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under Clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, dissolve the Provincial Assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect. Henceforth, the Provincial Cabinet also stands dissolved."
It further added that the incumbent CM Mahmood Khan will continue to perform affairs as provincial top executive till the appointment of the care-taker Chief Minister.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-01-18/governor-hajighulamali-signs-summary-to-dissolve-kpassembly-on-cm-mahmoodkhan-s-advise-1674018672-1505.jpg
With the dissolution of the regional legislature, the government and opposition will oppose names for the caretaker setup.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who was ousted from premiership via a no-confidence vote in spring 2022, planned the dissolution of two provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, where his coalition holds a majority.
As the former ruling party seems ecstatic over putting pressure on the incumbent government, his gambit is expected to deepen political uncertainty in a cash-strapped country, which is facing a severe crisis stemming from delays in the release of IMF loan.
Despite the worst economic crisis in recent memory, the populist leader Imran Khan believes that snap polls will help the economic woes of the South Asian nation however the sitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members continued to oppose him, calling his moves unconstitutional for dissolving the assemblies and going for next general elections.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.4
|238.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269.5
|271.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.1
|68.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.1
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|171.75
|173
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.78
|611.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|184.8
|186.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34
|34.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.19
|29.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.43
|2.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|744.87
|749.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.69
|146.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.57
|597.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.68
|63.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|175
|176.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246.07
|247.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.95
|7.05
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,100
|PKR 2,120
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.