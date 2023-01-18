Pakistani FM Bilawal slams PTI government’s ‘wrong approach’ toward TTP

ISLAMABAD/DAVOS – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto blamed Imran Khan-led previous government for the resurgence of militancy in the northwestern region, saying the incumbent government has reversed the ‘wrong approach’ towards TTP.

FM, who is on a Davos visit for the summit, speaks with Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview, lamenting the policies of ‘appeasement’ towards TTP and other hardcore militants from the previous government who continued dialogue, which according to the PPP leader created problems for Pakistani people.

Blasting the ousted setup led by Imran Khan, Bilawal said the incumbent government recently holds a national security meeting with top political and military leadership in attendance who pledged not to tolerate any militant groups.

The Minister however stressed the need to continue dialogue with Taliban rulers in neighboring Afghanistan despite the hardline measures curbing women's rights.

Bilawal said the solution is to engage the Afghan interim government to encourage them to live up to their pledges on key issues especially women’s rights and the issue of terrorism.

The PPP leader lamented previous policies as several regions of South Asian nation bordering Afghanistan have seen escalated attacks by TTP who ended a ceasefire agreement last year.

TTP threatens Pakistan with attacks on PM Shehbaz and FM Bilawal

Earlier, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan threatened Pakistan with attacks on key leaders of the country, accusing them of appeasing the West, especially the United States.

Almost a month after calling off the ceasefire, the terror group has threatened to attack top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who discussed action against the TTP at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

In a statement, TTP, which is taking shelter in neighbouring Afghanistan and is on good terms with Kabul, cautioned the masses to avoid getting close to these leaders. The group maintained that everybody is aware that their prime target is the security agencies.