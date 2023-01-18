Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan to contest by-elections in all 33 National Assembly vacant seats

18 Jan, 2023
Source: Imran Khan/Instagram

ISLAMABAD – In a surprise move by the former ruling party, the ousted prime minister Imran Khan has decided to contest by-polls in all 33 seats of the National Assembly, that fell vacant after the resignations of the PTI lawmakers.

Several PTI leaders confirmed the development, with Fawad Chaudhry taking it to Twitter to announce that Imran Khan will be the candidate of Tehreek-e-Insaf on thirty-three seats in the by-elections.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar also told a local media outlet that the populist leader will be the party candidate for all these constituencies, calling it a symbolic election.

Justifying the unusual move, the former finance minister said so we do not need to nominate other candidates, as this is not a ‘real election’. He also revealed that the resignations of all the PTI leaders have been accepted in fear of their return to the house, which according to him is a real threat to the coalition government.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepted the resignations of lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is deliberating an option to put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the test through a trust vote bid.

Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Qaiser, and Ali Zaidi are among the PTI bigwigs who have been denotified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the speaker accepted their resignations.

Imran Khan makes history by winning six NA seats in high stake by-polls

Earlier in 2022, the ousted premier won six National Assembly seats for his party in a by-election that was touted as a direct contest between the former ruling party and the ruling alliance.

Pakistan

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

