'Who is organising the tournament?' Hafeez questions ahead of Pakistan vs India clash in World Cup

09:38 PM | 13 Oct, 2023
Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez, a former captain of Pakistan, was dismayed to see the alterations to Chennai's pitch for the 2023 World Cup matches on Friday, October 13. 

The 42-year-old made note of the variations in Chennai's pitch for two matches between Bangladesh and New Zealand and India vs Australia.

Hafeez posted screenshots of pitches during two different games in Chennai on X (previously known as Twitter). 

For the India vs. Australia match, which the hosts won by six wickets, the pitch appeared entirely different with more roughs to help the spinners.

Hafeez also shared a video in which he discussed how the pitches for the opening two matches in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Dharamsala were comparable.

He said that the ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad should resemble that of the inaugural World Cup match between England and New Zealand, which the latter won by a margin of nine wickets. 

“At first, tomorrow the decision will be made whether the tournament is being organized by the ICC or the BCCI. Till now, there are three venues where two matches have been played – Hyderabad, Delhi, and Dharamsala," he added.

The cricket match between India and Pakistan is one of the most watched events in the world because it unites cricket lovers from the two nations. 

