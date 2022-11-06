MELBOURNE – India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the final Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup and as Group 2 toppers set up a semi-final meeting with England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Earlier, India won the toss and decided to bat against Zimbabwe in the most crucial game of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match.

Zimbabwe were all bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

Unstoppable SKY 👊



79 runs in last 5 overs propels India to a solid total 👏#T20WorldCup | #ZIMvIND |📝: https://t.co/ZQJYkJafmI pic.twitter.com/fxcaRb1T9S — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 6, 2022

Indian team is currently at the top while Pakistan hold second place with 6 points each in the Group 2.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have beaten Bangladesh and will face Group 1 toppers New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Squads (Full)

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh