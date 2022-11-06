Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar exude elegance in latest project 'Mandi'
Share
Accomplished Pakistani actors Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar are gearing up for their latest project, a web series, titled Mandi, for which both the actors have been going above and beyond to assure their character portrayal is top-notch.
The on-screen power couple is all set to be seen in a politics-themed project to expand their horizons. Elated, both the Mandi lead actors have taken to Instagram to share the first glimpses from the web series.
Mandi marks Qmar's third web-series project after UrduFlix’s Naina Ki Sharafat and Mrs & Mr Shameem on Zee5. The Nadia Naam Ki Larki actress shared pictures and videos from the set of the web series, exciting the fans more than ever.
The Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai star also had his fandom oozing love in the comment section under his Instagram post.
The Sangat actors will be sharing the screen once again after the drama serial Fraud.
The web series is seemingly being shot in various locations in Lahore.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For those unversed, Mandi will feature actors including Shayan Khan, Asad Mumtaz, and Ainy Jaffri along with Qamar and Zulfiqar in pivotal roles.
Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar gear up for a new ... 02:48 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Pakistani drama industry is progressing day by day with its stellar drama serials and unparalleled cinematographic ...
- Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar exude elegance in latest project 'Mandi' ...05:44 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- Sri Lankan cricketer arrested in Sydney for sexual assault charges05:19 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- INDvZIM: India beat Zimbabwe, take on England in T20 WC semi-final04:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- Ahmed Al Ameri explores joint cultural initiatives with Chairman of ...04:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- 178 namesake people break Guinness World Record03:59 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- Feroze Khan ordered to show family support documents02:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl01:40 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
- Anushka Sharma's birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins hearts11:59 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022