Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar exude elegance in latest project 'Mandi'

Noor Fatima
05:44 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar exude elegance in latest project 'Mandi'
Source: File Photo
Share

Accomplished Pakistani actors Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar are gearing up for their latest project, a web series, titled Mandi, for which both the actors have been going above and beyond to assure their character portrayal is top-notch.

The on-screen power couple is all set to be seen in a politics-themed project to expand their horizons. Elated, both the Mandi lead actors have taken to Instagram to share the first glimpses from the web series. 

Mandi marks Qmar's third web-series project after UrduFlix’s Naina Ki Sharafat and Mrs & Mr Shameem on Zee5. The Nadia Naam Ki Larki actress shared pictures and videos from the set of the web series, exciting the fans more than ever.

The Mohabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai star also had his fandom oozing love in the comment section under his Instagram post.

The Sangat actors will be sharing the screen once again after the drama serial Fraud.

The web series is seemingly being shot in various locations in Lahore. 

For those unversed, Mandi will feature actors including Shayan Khan, Asad Mumtaz, and Ainy Jaffri along with Qamar and Zulfiqar in pivotal roles. 

Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar gear up for a new ... 02:48 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

Pakistani drama industry is progressing day by day with its stellar drama serials and unparalleled cinematographic ...

More From This Category
Feroze Khan ordered to show family support ...
02:31 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor ...
01:40 PM | 6 Nov, 2022
Anushka Sharma's birthday post for husband Virat ...
11:59 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi reacts to Ayeza Khan’s remarks ...
06:28 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Varun Dhawan diagnosed with vestibular ...
06:19 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Maya Ali honoured with ‘Pakistani Actress of ...
06:13 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar exude elegance in latest project 'Mandi'
05:44 PM | 6 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr