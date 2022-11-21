Hania Aamir dolls up in a stunning blue lehenga
04:41 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
Hania Aamir dolls up in a stunning blue lehenga
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir looked stunning at her friend's wedding. Just like all the other good friends out there, she made sure to dazzle as the bridesmaid.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actress channels her inner princess as she flawlessly poses in the dim starlit lights in the pretty royal blue eastern outfit.

Moreover, the Ishqiya star took to her Instagram handle shared stunning clicks as her best friend tied the knot.

On the work front, Hania Aamir was praised for her performance in Mere Humsafar co-starring Farhan Saeed in the lead role.

