Hania Aamir’s latest selfie with Wahaj Ali and Zaviyaar Naumaan wins the internet

Popular Bollywood actress Hania Aamir is undoubtedly the most well-known television actress with her charming smile, acting prowess, and elegance.

Aamir is known for making her diehard fans ooze love for the Mere Humsafar famed diva anytime she posts a selfie or a fun video on social media platforms. This time, however, the Visaal actress posted a picture that broke the internet for its jovial and adorable vibes featuring herself, of course, and two of Lollywood's handsome hunks.

The Dil Ruba actress posted an exclusive photo from her upcoming drama set alongside up-and-coming actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyaar Naumaan in which the trio looks absolutely stunning.

For starters, Zaviyaar Naumaan is the eldest son of actor Noman Ijaz. Aamir and Naumaan first appeared in the drama series Sang e Mah.

Fans of the trio have adored the actors and lauded their wonderful chemistry.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Visaal, Anaa, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah.

Wahaj, on the other hand, was seen in Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, and Jo Bichar Gaye.

For those unversed, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz made his debut with Qissa Mehebano Ka.