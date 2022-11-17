Meera surprises Resham with a surprise

Veteran Pakistani actresses Resham and Meera are known for sharing a strong bond since both divas have been industry peers and friends for years.

Their relation has proven that two famed individuals can be the best of friends just like Resham and Meera. The duo’s friendship together goes back all the way to the 90s as they have been BFFS for over decades now. In a recent viral video, the Dupatta Jal Raha Hai actress was surprised by Meera with a heartwarming gift.

Meera was spotted showering love on her best friend with a gift from her USA trip. In the video, the Baaji actress met the Sangam actress with a gift in her hand which she then unpacked and helped her wear.

The sisterly bond and love between the yesteryear actresses were lauded by netizens who appreciated that despite the divas' grandeur and stardom, they have managed to stay in touch and spoil each other with gifts.

Both Resham and Meera exchanged lovely words with each other.

On the work, Resham was last seen in Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Tarap, Swaarangi, and is working on The Trial.

Meera, on the other hand, was seen in Aks, Wujood, Shor Sharab, Jackpot, Baaji, and Parey Hut Love.