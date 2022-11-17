Hira Mani's latest video confuses netizens
Lollywood diva Hira Mani is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to trendsetting. The Chaman Ara actress has carved a niche for herself with her contagious smile, acting prowess, and unfiltered opinions which often land her in compromising situations. However, the actress with grandeur and massive fandom sometimes confuses the entire internet with her mind-boggling statements and videos.
The Mohabbat Na Kariyo actress's recent Instagram reel, which by the way was a brand promotion, initially confused her 7 million followers. The 33-year-old diva was seen flipping her hair, tying her chain in a bun, wearing a dupatta, and styling them in different ways. The reel received mixed reviews and comments from netizens who were perplexed as to what the actress was trying to channel.
Clad in a beautiful white suit and a peachy-toned dupatta, the Dil Mom Ka Diya diva paired the look with statement jewelry and her usual elegance.
On the work front, Hira Mani was last seen in Shilae Maseen, Mr Shamim, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain (season 2), Kashf, Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Aik Anaar Do Beemar, and Dil Toh Bacha Hai.
