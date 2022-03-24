Fan 'dies from shock' after hearing about 'divorce' between Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly has been married for two years and now reports of their divorce have come as a shock for their fans.

There are reports that news of the divorce between the two resulted in death of a woman fan of the two. A social media fan page shared the news of death of a woman fan of the couple in a recent post.

“My dear friend SARA [fellow sahadian] passed away this morning. Sahad were her only source of survival and happiness, she couldn’t handle what all she heard here today. I will forever live with the guilt as I was never able to convey her messages to Sahad,” reads the caption with the post.

The fan page also urged social media users to convey the heart-wrenching news to the celebrity couple.

It is pertinent to mention the Sinf-e-Aahan actor is following this fan page from her official account.

Earlier, social media was abuzz with reports that things were not going well between the two and that they had called off their relationship.

Fans got suspicious when the two avoided each other at major events. Recently, the prying eyes of social media users noticed that Sajal changed her surname on Instagram, a move that triggered a flurry of reactions.

The two have not addressed the topic directly, but senior journalist Amna Isani confirmed the divorce news.