Army chief Gen Bajwa visits Bahawalpur Corps and Okara Garrison in farewell call

Witnesses Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT)
Web Desk
10:18 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Army chief Gen Bajwa visits Bahawalpur Corps and Okara Garrison in farewell call
Source: File photo
Share

MULTAN – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a farewell visit to Bahawalpur Corps and Okara Garrison on Thursday ahead of his retirement this month. 

According to a statement by the military's media wing, the top military commander interacted with soldiers and laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument at Bahawalpur Corps headquarters

Commander 31 Corps Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed was also present at the ceremony, the ISPR said.

COAS Bajwa also witnessed Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 thunder aircrafts, Cobra Gunship Helicopters and Mechanized elements displayed coordinated fire power in battlefield conditions.

The top general appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops. He directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

Gen Bajwa visits IDEAS 2022 defence exhibition in ... 11:19 PM | 16 Nov, 2022

KARACHI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the IDEAS 2022 defence exhibition at ...

More From This Category
20 killed, dozen injured in road accident on ...
11:28 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
UMT announces scholarships worth $1 million for ...
10:57 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
PCA annual dinner: Federal Tax Ombudsman offers ...
10:38 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan slams govt for ignoring the economy
07:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Supreme Court trashes petition to stop PTI's ...
02:15 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was ...
12:48 PM | 17 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera surprises Resham with a surprise
08:45 PM | 17 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr