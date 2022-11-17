Army chief Gen Bajwa visits Bahawalpur Corps and Okara Garrison in farewell call
Witnesses Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT)
MULTAN – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a farewell visit to Bahawalpur Corps and Okara Garrison on Thursday ahead of his retirement this month.
According to a statement by the military's media wing, the top military commander interacted with soldiers and laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument at Bahawalpur Corps headquarters
Commander 31 Corps Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed was also present at the ceremony, the ISPR said.
Chief of Army Staff General #QamarJavedBajwa paid a farewell visit to #BahawalpurCorps and #OkaraGarrison on Thursday, where he interacted with soldiers and inspected military drills in the presence of Commander #31Corps Lt-Gen #FaizHameed.#ISPR pic.twitter.com/K0hzM6YR6D— Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) November 17, 2022
COAS Bajwa also witnessed Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 thunder aircrafts, Cobra Gunship Helicopters and Mechanized elements displayed coordinated fire power in battlefield conditions.
The top general appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops. He directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.
