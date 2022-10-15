Hira Mani reacts to viral meme with Naseem Shah

Lollywood diva Hira Mani is among the most charming and gorgeous actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry and always keep her admirers updated through her social media handle.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou actress loves light-hearted comments from her massive fan following. Nowadays, one of Hira's diehard fans made a new meme that read, “Naseem Shah please instead of this ball, throw me nearby Hira Mani”.

Taking to Instagram, the Do Bol actress gave a positive response to the viral meme. Her Instagram story read, “Wow wow you guys should keep being creative like this”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ifrah ✨ (@hiramani.fantasy)

The Mein Hari Piya actress has always been trending on social media with something new and exciting happening in her life. She recently garnered praise for doing fundraising events in America for the flood victims of Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

On the work front, Mani was last seen in Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and will be seen in Aik Anaar Do Beemar.