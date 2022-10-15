Islamabad Police to recruit transgender police officers
04:10 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Islamabad Police to recruit transgender police officers
Police in Pakistan capital have announced the recruitment of transgender police officers.

The advertisement given by the Islamabad Police for the recruitment of constable posts also includes the quota of transgenders.

The following move has garnered praise from the masses as many transgenders are spurned by families and largely scorned by society.

Transgenders will also have to pass an entry test, medical and interview like other male and female candidates for police recruitment. The decision to recruit transgenders has been made under the Protection Bill of Rights Act, of 2018.

Earlier, Pakistan's first school for transgender students made headlines that aimed to empower the country’s marginalised transgender community.  

The transgender community faced the worst of society in South Asian countries, where they are often harassed, assaulted, and sidelined. Many are also disowned by their families and are forced to fend for themselves.

