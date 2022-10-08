Punjab lady constable turns out to be a transgender

LAHORE – A new woman recruit to the Punjab Police turned out to a transgender person when she was sent to Lahore for training days after her selection.

It emerged after Office of the Commandment Police Training College, Lahore, sent a letter to Additional Inspector General of Police, Training.

The letter states that Sabiha Bibi, who was selected as constable from Rahim Yar Khan district, was sent for basis training as a female trainee but she disclosed that she is a transgender.

“It is intimated that Sabiha Bibi Belt No. 997/ RLC from district Rahim Yar Khan has referred from Recruit Class Course No.14 in this institution. Her district sent her for basic training as a female trainee but she identity herself as a transgender. This fact was not communicated to this college beforehand,” read the letter.

It said that the other female trainees undergoing the same course are not comfortable residing with the transgender trainee in the same hostel/premises.

“In view of the above, necessary guide lines may kindly be provided regarding her training, Meanwhile, this institute is holding her arrival/training in abeyance,” the letter concluded.