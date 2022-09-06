IHC orders Imran Khan to join police probe in terror case
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered former prime minister Imran Khan to join a probe being conducted by the Islamabad police in a terrorism cased filed over his fiery comments against a female additional session judge.
A bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Suman Riffat was hearing a petition filed by PTI, seeking quashing of the case, currently under trial in an anti-terrorism court.
When Justice Minallah asked whether a challan has been submitted by police in the case, Advocate General Islamabad replied that the PTI chief is reluctant to join the investigations.
He said that police investigators were not being given access to Imran Khan. At which, the chief justice remarked: “A policeman represents the state”.
“How we can make others to follow the laws if we will not obey them by ourselves,” he commented and directed the investigators to conduct a transparent probe in the case. The IHC judge also directed the investigator to review the Imran Khan’s speech to decide whether a case should be made against him or not.
The chief justice also barred the police from submitting a challan in the terrorism court and adjourned the case till September 15.
‘Enough is enough’ – Imran Khan announces ... 12:13 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, who is under fire over his statement about ...
