Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui set couple goals in latest clicks
Web Desk
03:16 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui set couple goals in latest clicks
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)
Pakistani power couple Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui have mastered the art of leaving their fans stunned with stunning portraits and romantic gestures.

This time, the reel and real-life beautiful couple mesmerised the fans as they announced their latest venture together.

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actress unveiled the BTS picture of her upcoming project where the couple looked beyond lovely while posing together.

"My office has my husband today ❤️???? @asadsidofficial #WorkingTogetherafterAges, captioned the Ehd e Wafa actress.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.

