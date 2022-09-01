Zara Noor Abbas and Merub Ali groove to 90's songs

03:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas and Merub Ali groove to 90's songs
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)
Pakistani celebrities love to socialise and what's better than bonding on music, in particular a nostalgic 90's music playlist?

Fans already know that Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas and rising star Merub Ali are the new BFFs in Ktown but it seems that their beaus have also joined the party.

In the latest video posted by Zara, Asad Siddiqui and Asim Azhar can be spotted alongside their lady loves taking the ultimate music challenge and having the time of their life.

"Proudly the 90’s kids ????????????????

Errr except Merub. And Ramis maybe? DUDE! How old are you guys? ????????

AND WHAT ARE YOU THINKING ASAD?, captioned the Ehd e Wafa star.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.

