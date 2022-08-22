Zara Noor Abbas’ new dance video goes viral
04:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in a short span of time in the entertainment vicinity.

The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Dabbling in diverse roles alongside proving her versatility, the 30-year-old charmer has now left the fans gushing over her smashing dance video with her dance teacher.

"Can’t match even a bit of her elegance. But trying to shadow her in this impromptu during this live music was a dream.

My beautiful Panna Anty ????

Teacher and darling. P.S - She teaches at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore. Classes are open for all ????", captioned the Ehd e Wafa star.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.

