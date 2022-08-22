Zara Noor Abbas’ new dance video goes viral
Share
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has managed to earn a name for herself with her sheer hard work in a short span of time in the entertainment vicinity.
The Parey Hut Love actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.
Dabbling in diverse roles alongside proving her versatility, the 30-year-old charmer has now left the fans gushing over her smashing dance video with her dance teacher.
"Can’t match even a bit of her elegance. But trying to shadow her in this impromptu during this live music was a dream.
My beautiful Panna Anty ????
Teacher and darling. P.S - She teaches at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore. Classes are open for all ????", captioned the Ehd e Wafa star.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.
Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her singing skills in new ... 03:33 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay, and Qaid and ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- PTI’s Shahbaz Gill remanded to police custody for another 2 days05:16 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Top five reasons to get a vivo smartphone04:53 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani journalist Jameel Farooqui arrested over 'false claims of ...04:53 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Foodies & Friends celebrate five years with new way to start business04:37 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- TikTok star Dolly sets temperature soaring in red hot saree04:11 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- Watch: Iqra Aziz’s adorable reaction over prediction about children12:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022