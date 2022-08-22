Top five reasons to get a vivo smartphone

Technology's role as a critical factor in a nation's development and progress is nothing new. The world has been more unified than ever because smartphone technology's development has eliminated communication barriers within and across national boundaries. Particularly in Pakistan, the popularity of smartphones is growing every day, which has led to the emergence of top smartphone firms competing to provide consumers with trendy ideas.

To carve out a position for themselves in a marketplace with a lot of competition, firms regularly bring out new technology and design. A leading global technology company, vivo has become one of the most well-liked brands among young people in Pakistan. In each of its various Y, V, and X series segments, vivo presents examples of its innovations in the form of designs and features.

The company's camera technology and design have gained popularity over the years. The brand’s exciting features, among other things, are a significant factor in why users commonly prefer vivo smartphones. Considering how vivo has built a great rapport with the Pakistani fan base and become a favourite.

Powerful Photography

Focusing on user preferences, vivo has developed a wide range of smartphones with various camera capabilities. Consumers of all ages, particularly Pakistani youth, use images and vlogs to present their personalities. The brand has introduced V21 with a 44MP OIS Night Selfie System, Y55 with a 50MP HD Triple Camera Module and Y33s with a 50MP Rear Camera and a 16MP Super Night Selfie Camera.

Additionally, the V series smartphones, especially the most recent vivo V23 Series, have mastered the art of night photography for users to explore. The X series range from vivo has rapidly garnered traction over the globe for its excellent photography features. For instance, X70 Pro features a 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP setup, and X80 is a smartphone that can compete with a professional DSLR camera.

Considering the same, someone interested in Vlogging can look to buy vivo smartphones as the vivo V series offers the best camera capabilities at reasonable prices. To conduct in-depth investigations for products utilising advanced technology, vivo has kept up its strong cooperation with ZEISS, a pioneer in optical technology.

Innovative Design

vivo has been faithful to its consumers because its devices result from in-depth market research with constant development in its designs and features. Consumer needs drive innovation from the company. vivo in the research found that the users in Pakistan loved to have more light weighted and sleek designed smartphones rather than bulky ones.

vivo chose to go one step further and amaze its consumers with many more products in addition to the variety of gadgets already planned for its cosy hand-held touch. With the recently launched vivo V23 series, the brand redefined what a smartphone looks like by introducing the first colour-changing glass back cover with its Colour Changing Fluorite AG Design in the smartphone industry.

Powerful Performance

In terms of performance, a vivo phone never dissatisfies, and this claim is valid for every segment of smartphone the company offers. With a massive battery of 5000mAh to support fast charging, the brand has managed efficiently and achieved good remarks in the industry.

Devices such as the V23 Series, X80 and Y55 support fast charging abilities that ensure users swift powering of their smartphones. The smartphones are powered by powerful MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, which deliver an incredible performance without lag. The vivo Extended RAM feature also enables the device to run more efficiently. vivo functions as RAM by using the extra ROM space in the device.

Great Value for Money

Staying true to its legacy, the brand keeps innovating its devices with the latest technologies to provide the newest experience to its customers. As one of the pioneers in smartphone photography, vivo strives to instil in its customers a "human-centred" creator attitude that encourages them to go above and beyond what is conventional.

The company wants to ensure that the brightest thinkers don't have their innovation constrained. To suit the needs of a variety of users and enable them to take beautiful shots, work diligently to develop humanised professional images using smartphone camera technology. A tailored integrated circuit chip named V1+ chip was explicitly made for photography, and the brand only introduced video applications with cutting-edge visual quality. It was the business's first substantial advancement in independent R&D and chip design.

Reliable After Sale Services

To enhance the user experience for local users in Pakistan, vivo has launched a range of initiatives. The company offers a diverse range of services at its service centres across Pakistan. Every month on the 21st, vivo designates a day for free after-sales services for its consumers. These services include smartphone cleaning and sanitising, system recovery and software updates, quick repairs, labour-free maintenance, protective sticker application, and much more.

Moreover, vivo also offers its customer support remotely through WhatsApp to offer instant and contactless support to customers’ queries across Pakistan. Consumers can contact the customer service team on WhatsApp support number: +92 42 35710132.

Furthermore, vivo offers Refreshment Service at all vivo official service centres. All the walk-in customers can enjoy this value-added service each working day from 12pm to 3pm.

vivo as a brand offers numerous features in all its smartphones. So, pull up and choose the one you want to buy. For more information, please visit vivo’s official website: www.vivo.com/pk