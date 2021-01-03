Samsung Galaxy S21 initial promo leaked (Video)

Source: Image: Android Community

Samsung has just ended 2020 without any new announcement of the new model. But, the Korean company, recently, has leaked is a quick 30-second video that teases the upcoming mobile phone.

The video says, “A new Galaxy awaits” send the users in a more curious mode that how the Galaxy S21 series will be different from the previous years.

The tech giant showed a quick review of what it has offered so far with the Galaxy S phones starting with the Galaxy S up to the Galaxy S20 released this year. This year, Samsung is proposing new ways to express yourself.

Galaxy S21 features

As per media reports, Samsung Galaxy S21 will be available without earphones and charger in the UK. And, It could be available $900 starting price.

Watch the teaser below:

Pre-order for the Galaxy S21 has started in the US. The Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen support has been confirmed by an Federal Comminications Commissions (FCC) listing.