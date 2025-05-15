What percentage of women in Pakistan use mobile internet?

ISLAMABAD – The rate of internet usage among women increased by 12% during 2024 in Pakistan.

According to the GSMA Mobile Gender Gap Report 2025, 45% of women in Pakistan use mobile internet, compared to 39% in India and 26% in Bangladesh.

The report also noted a 7% increase in mobile internet usage among men in Pakistan over the past year.

It is worth noting that, compared to other South Asian countries, 93% of men in Pakistan own mobile phones, while the rate is 71% in India and 68% in Bangladesh.

GSMA praised Pakistan’s telecom sector and regulators, highlighting that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had introduced the 2020 Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy, which significantly boosted internet usage among women.

In 2024, mobile internet usage in Pakistan saw a notable rise, with a substantial increase among female users as well.

In 2023, 38% fewer women than men used mobile internet in Pakistan. However, by last year, this gender gap had narrowed to 25%.

The GSMA report also credited telecom companies like Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone for playing a key role in increasing mobile internet adoption among women.