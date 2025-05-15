Pakistan proposes zero-tariff trade agreement to boost US economic ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has made a significant proposal to the United States to enhance trade relations by suggesting a bilateral trade agreement based on zero tariffs.

Reports say this proposal was presented in response to US President Donald Trump’s interest in increasing trade with Pakistan. Under the proposed agreement, Pakistan aims to establish mutual cooperation on selected tariff lines with zero tariffs.

Pakistan is seeking to expand bilateral trade with the U.S. across multiple sectors.

This development comes at a time when President Trump recently played a key role in brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. Following the truce, Trump praised the leadership of both nations and expressed his intention to engage in “much greater trade” with them.

President Trump also mentioned that the ceasefire was made possible in exchange for trade incentives.

With tensions between Pakistan and India easing, there is renewed hope for stronger Pakistan–U.S. trade cooperation.

It is important to note that both Pakistan and India—nuclear-armed neighbors—announced a ceasefire on Saturday after one of the most intense military escalations in recent years.

The conflict had raised global concerns of a potential full-scale war.

The hostilities began when India targeted a mosque and innocent civilians in Pakistan on Wednesday. In response, the Pakistan Army launched “Operation Bunyun-un-Marsoos” and targeted Indian military bases.

The Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian aircraft, including three Rafale jets and a drone.