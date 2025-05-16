Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Prices – 16 May 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded further decline, and price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs6,700 per tola to Rs335,200. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold saw a decrease of Rs5,745, closing at Rs287,379.

The two-day losing spree follows a significant gain on Tuesday, when gold prices surged by Rs3,700 per tola to hit Rs344,200.

Today Gold Prices

City Gold (Per Tola) Gold (Per 10 Grams) Karachi Rs335,200 Rs287,379 Lahore Rs335,200 Rs287,379 Islamabad Rs335,200 Rs287,379 Peshawar Rs335,200 Rs287,379 Quetta Rs335,200 Rs287,379 Sialkot Rs335,200 Rs287,379 Hyderabad Rs335,200 Rs287,379 Faisalabad Rs335,200 Rs287,379

On the global front, gold prices also fell, with current rate at $3,168 per ounce — including a $20 premium — marking a $67 decline from the previous day’s rate.

Meanwhile, silver prices also dipped in the local market. One tola of silver price dropped by Rs105 to Rs3,377.

Traders attribute the volatility in gold prices to fluctuations in international demand and geopolitical factors that continue to influence investor sentiment worldwide.