Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

25pc Salary Increment, allowances planned for Govt employees despite fiscal deficit

25pc Salary Increment Allowances Planned For Govt Employees Despite Fiscal Deficit

ISLAMABAD Pakistan’s federal government is working to offer salary increments of up to 25pc and additional allowances for its employees from the next fiscal year.

A report shared by an English publication said Sharif-led government is working to offer a salary increase of up to 25pc and additional allowances to federal employees. This decision comes despite the shortfall in revenue growth, with the government’s revenue collection rising by just 23%pcin the first five months of the current FY.

It further said government officials mulled a mini-budget as part of its agreement with the IMF. Despite a drop in inflation to 4.9%, federal government employees remain dissatisfied, pushing for higher compensation, particularly following recent salary hikes for judges.

To address these concerns, the premier formed a special committee to propose new allowances for government employees, with recommendations to be presented during the annual budget process.

As the government started working on new plan, a recent report shows over Rs8 trillion allocated annually for the salaries, pensions, and benefits of 1.92 million employees, with little transparency on its impact.

The study also points out that the judiciary receives the highest benefits, while Administrative Services workers benefit excessively, hindering progress in other sectors. The total cost of public servants is around Rs3 trillion, including Rs1.5 trillion for pensions, Rs2.5 trillion for project workers and government company employees, and Rs1 trillion for military salaries.

Punjab Assembly approves Rs500,000 salary for MPAs

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.85 279.55
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.05 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.3
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.15 743.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.42 35.77
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.85 1.91
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.93 158.93
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.03 25.33
Swiss Franc CHF 310.12 312.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search