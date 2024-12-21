Four terrorists killed as infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border foiled

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area Rajgal, Khyber District.

The Inter-Services Public Relations aid the movement of the group was detected on the night of December 19-20.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, four terrorists were killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, a resident of District Khyber, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The statement said Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.