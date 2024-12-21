Tiktoker Minahil Malik Stuns Everyone With Her New Viral Video

KARACHI – Controversial TikTok star Minahil Malik shocked everyone with her new video as she announced a strong comeback, two months after her Leaks created a storm online.
The social media sensation shared new clip, hinting that the leaked video and scandal only made her stronger. After stepping away from social media, Manahil addressed her fans on Instagram, reflecting on the challenges she faced during this difficult period.
In her post, she expressed frustration over how people focused solely on her mistakes, ignoring her true character. “Many people committed mistakes, but everyone focused only on mine without understanding who I am”, she said.
Despite harsh criticism, Manahil revealed that unwavering support from her fans encouraged her to return to social media. “I’m back, not because of others, but because I’ve grown stronger through this experience,” she added, saying that her family had been a constant source of support.
Manahil previously issued public apology for the leaked videos, and announced quitting social media. Her return marks a significant shift from her earlier emotional apology and overwhelming response to online backlash.
