Dubai likely to be picked as neutral venue for Champions Trophy matches

LAHORE – A consensus has been reached between the Pakistan, India and all stakeholders regarding the neutral venue for some matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Reports said all stakeholders are most likely to agree on Dubai as the neutral venue, and a final decision regarding Dubai is expected soon. They added that Colombo was also considered as a potential neutral venue.

The International Cricket Council (IC) is also expected to announce the schedule for the Champions Trophy soon.

Earlier this week, ICC said that Champions Trophy 2025 to be played across Pakistan and a neutral venue

India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed on Thursday, 19 December.

This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

It was also announced that the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be confirmed soon, with Pakistan aiming to defend the title they won in 2017.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.