ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s likely schedule surfaces 

LAHORE – The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to begin from February 19 next year under a hybrid model.

The opening match will be played between host Pakistan and New Zealand on Feb 19, showed the rumoured schedule.

The first encounter between arch rivals Pakistan and India will take place at a neutral venue on Feb 23. However, the first semi-final would be played on March 24 at a neutral venue while second semi-final would be held in Lahore on March 5.

The final of the Champions Trophy will be held on March 9. It would take place at a neutral venue if India quality for this round, otherwise Lahore will host it.

Earlier this week, ICC said that Champions Trophy 2025 to be played across Pakistan and a neutral venue

India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed on Thursday, 19 December.

This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

It was also announced that the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be confirmed soon, with Pakistan aiming to defend the title they won in 2017.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.