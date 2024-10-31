Minahil Malik says emotional goodbye to fans after video leak scandal

LAHORE – Minahil Malik continues to remain in news for all wrong reasons as social media users called out for leaking her own videos for cheap fame while others stand with her after the disturbing incident.

It started with clip, which went viral online and appeared in top trends with some accusing Malik of planning Bollywood-style move to remain in the spotlight.

Amid backlash, she took to social media and reiterated difficult time for her. “It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care,” she said.

Earlier, Pakistani actor Mishi Khan slammed TikTok star for spreading vulgarity among influencers and suggested that Malik’s actions were reminiscent of a storyline from the Bollywood film Heroine.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the social media star told in a podcast that she was having suicidal thoughts as the incident jolted her to the core.