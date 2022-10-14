Watch – Hania Aamir sings Mere Humsafar OST
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. The 25-year-old always stands out due to her bubbly persona and perfect acting skills.
This time around, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor has left fans stunned with her voice. Spreading like a wildfire is a video wherein Hania is showing her singing skills.
'Mere Humsafar' finally bade farewell, leaving fans craving for season two. However, the Dilruba actor quite beautifully sang the popular OST of Mere Humsafar.
On the work front, Hania Aamir was praised for her performance in Mere Humsafar co-starring Farhan Saeed in the lead role.
