Watch – Hania Aamir sings Mere Humsafar OST
Web Desk
10:58 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Watch – Hania Aamir sings Mere Humsafar OST
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir rose to fame with her blockbuster performances and drop-dead gorgeous looks. The 25-year-old always stands out due to her bubbly persona and perfect acting skills. 

This time around, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor has left fans stunned with her voice. Spreading like a wildfire is a video wherein Hania is showing her singing skills.

'Mere Humsafar' finally bade farewell, leaving fans craving for season two. However, the Dilruba actor quite beautifully sang the popular OST of Mere Humsafar.

On the work front, Hania Aamir was praised for her performance in Mere Humsafar co-starring Farhan Saeed in the lead role.

Hania Aamir and Hira Khan win hearts with new ... 05:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

'Mere Humsafar' finally bade farewell after leaving fans craving a season two. Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the ...

More From This Category
Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt tease fans as ...
11:39 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Humaima Malick reveals some facts about The ...
10:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Did Brad Pitt really slide into Nora Fatehi's ...
11:58 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Hira Mani and Shazia Manzoor win hearts with ...
11:19 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Alizeh Shah's viral dance video invites trolling
10:37 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
First official theatrical trailer of Money Back ...
04:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt tease fans as they drop a hint about new project
11:39 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr