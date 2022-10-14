Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt tease fans as they drop a hint about new project
Pakistani drama industry's favourite reel life couple, Meenu (portrayed by Ayeza Khan) and Faazi (portrayed by Osman Khalid Butt), from the drama serial Chupke Chupke has millions of fans around the world.
The on-screen couple made tons of headlines for their sizzling chemistry, capturing the attention of netizens and critics alike.
Khan and Butt's latest stunt left fans confused and excited as the actors hinted at a project together or perhaps a sequel to their drama serial Chupke Chupke. The Mere Paas Tum Ho diva and the Aik Nayi Cinderella star took to Instagram to share a picture and left hints of a surprising news.
Butt shared a scintillating picture of the duo and captioned the post, "Meenu × Faazi supremacy."
Khan responded with a comment stating, "Is this the right time to reveal the news?"
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Tum Kon Piya, Koi Chand Rakh, Mere Paas Tum Ho and Chupke Chupke.
Butt, on the other hand, gained recognition with Diyar-e-Dil, Baaghi, Ehd-e-Wafa and Chupke Chupke.
